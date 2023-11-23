Riyadh-bound Saudia flight makes emergency landing in Madinah

A Yemeni woman in her twenties onboard the flight SV1038 fainted half an hour after the airplane took off from Jeddah.

Published: 23rd November 2023
Riyadh-bound Saudia plane diverted to Madinah due to medical emergency
Photo: Saudia

Riyadh: A Saudia Airlines flight from Jeddah to Riyadh was diverted to Madinah due to a medical emergency on Wednesday, November 22, local media reported.

A Yemeni woman, in her twenties, onboard flight SV1038 fainted half an hour after the aircraft took off from Jeddah.

As per a report by Arabic daily Okaz, Saudi journalist Ghaith Muhammad Al-Omari, one of many passengers of the aircraft, said Saudi medical team on board the plane attended the case.

The young woman’s condition improved after a successful first-aid and pulmonary resuscitation, but her condition worsened after seven minutes, necessitating further resuscitation and blood pressure checks.

The medical team advised a plane crew to transfer the woman to the nearest hospital, prompting the pilot to make an emergency landing at Madinah Airport.

The passenger was disembarked in Madinah and taken to a Maternity and Children’s Hospital under King Salman Medical City for further treatment. The flight then continued to Riyadh.

