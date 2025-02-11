Saudi Arabia invites applications for jobs at health ministry

If you are looking for a job in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector, there’s an opportunity for you. Norka Roots, the agency under the Government of Kerala to enhance support and provide assistance for welfare activities, is recruiting for the positions of female staff nurses within the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health.

Positions are available in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) specialty.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Education: BSc or Post-BSc in Nursing

Experience: Minimum two years of work experience.

Additional requirements

Professional Classification (via Mumaris+) from the Saudi Commission for Health Specialists

Dataflow Verification and HRD Attestation

Valid passport (with at least six months validity)

Must not have been previously registered on the SAMR portal

Application process

Deadline: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Apply through: www.norkaroots.org or www.nifl.norkaroots.org

Required documents

Detailed CV

Educational certificates

Work experience proof

Passport copy

Other necessary documents

Interview details

Location: Ernakulam, Kochi

Date: Sunday, February 23, to Wednesday, February 26

For further details, contact the Norka Roots global contact centre:

India (Toll-Free): 1800-425-3939