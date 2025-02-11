Saudi Arabia invites applications for jobs at health ministry

Positions are available in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) specialty.

Job opportunities for nurses at Saudi Ministry of Health – Apply now
Photo: X

If you are looking for a job in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector, there’s an opportunity for you. Norka Roots, the agency under the Government of Kerala to enhance support and provide assistance for welfare activities, is recruiting for the positions of female staff nurses within the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • Education: BSc or Post-BSc in Nursing
  • Experience: Minimum two years of work experience.

Additional requirements

  • Professional Classification (via Mumaris+) from the Saudi Commission for Health Specialists
  • Dataflow Verification and HRD Attestation
  • Valid passport (with at least six months validity)
  • Must not have been previously registered on the SAMR portal

Application process

  • Deadline: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Required documents

  • Detailed CV
  • Educational certificates
  • Work experience proof
  • Passport copy
  • Other necessary documents

Interview details

  • Location: Ernakulam, Kochi
  • Date: Sunday, February 23, to Wednesday, February 26

Contact information

For further details, contact the Norka Roots global contact centre:

  • India (Toll-Free): 1800-425-3939
  • International: +91 8802012345 (missed call facility available)

