Saudi Arabia invites applications for jobs at health ministry

If you are looking for a job in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector, there’s an opportunity for you. Norka Roots, the agency under the Government of Kerala to enhance support and provide assistance for welfare activities, is recruiting for the positions of female staff nurses within the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health.
Positions are available in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) specialty.
Eligibility criteria
Applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Education: BSc or Post-BSc in Nursing
- Experience: Minimum two years of work experience.
Additional requirements
- Professional Classification (via Mumaris+) from the Saudi Commission for Health Specialists
- Dataflow Verification and HRD Attestation
- Valid passport (with at least six months validity)
- Must not have been previously registered on the SAMR portal
Application process
- Deadline: Saturday, February 15, 2025
- Apply through: www.norkaroots.org or www.nifl.norkaroots.org
Required documents
- Detailed CV
- Educational certificates
- Work experience proof
- Passport copy
- Other necessary documents
Interview details
- Location: Ernakulam, Kochi
- Date: Sunday, February 23, to Wednesday, February 26
Contact information
For further details, contact the Norka Roots global contact centre:
- India (Toll-Free): 1800-425-3939
- International: +91 8802012345 (missed call facility available)