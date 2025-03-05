Saudi Arabia issues heavy rain warning across most regions

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued a weather warning for most regions of the Kingdom, with moderate to heavy rain expected to continue until Friday, March 7.

The affected regions include Makkah, Riyadh, Madinah, Tabuk, Hail, Qassim, the Eastern Province, the Northern Borders, Al-Jouf, Al-Baha and Asir, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Civil Defense have urged residents to take necessary precautions and avoid flood-prone areas, such as valleys, as heavy rain increases the risk of flash floods. They also advised against swimming in these areas for safety reasons.

It also called on the public to stay informed about the latest weather updates through official channels and social media platforms.

Between 9 am on Monday, March 3, and 9 am on Tuesday, March 4, the Madinah region experienced the highest recorded rainfall, reaching 13.2 mm in Al-Qahah, Badr Governorate.