Saudi Arabia, Kuwait welcome UN findings on Israeli genocide in Gaza

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the State of Kuwait have welcomed the findings of the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry, which on Tuesday, September 16, concluded that Israel has committed acts of genocide against civilians in the Gaza Strip.
In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the report “clearly reflects the crimes and violations faced by the Palestinian people.”
The Kingdom called on the global community to enforce international resolutions, support the two-state solution, and take firm steps to end the humanitarian crisis in the occupied territory.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the UN’s conclusions, describing the situation in Gaza as “full-fledged genocide.”
The ministry added that the report confirms “criminal intentions” behind Israeli policies aimed at the systematic destruction of the Palestinian population.
Kuwait called for immediate intervention by the UN Security Council (UNSC), the enforcement of international law, and the provision of protection for civilians.
UN report details genocidal acts
The Commission of Inquiry found that, since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces committed four of the five acts constituting genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention:
- Killing members of a group
- Inflicting serious bodily or mental harm
- Creating conditions leading to physical destruction
- Imposing measures intended to prevent births
The report confirmed that these actions were carried out with demonstrable intent.
Commission Chair Navi Pillay said that Israel failed to prevent genocide or hold perpetrators accountable.
She called on all nations to meet their legal obligations by acting to stop the crimes and ensure prosecution under international law.
According to Palestinian officials, nearly 65,000 people — most of them women and children — have been killed in Gaza since October 2023 as a result of Israeli military operations.