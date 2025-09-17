Saudi Arabia, Kuwait welcome UN findings on Israeli genocide in Gaza

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the State of Kuwait have welcomed the findings of the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry, which on Tuesday, September 16, concluded that Israel has committed acts of genocide against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the report “clearly reflects the crimes and violations faced by the Palestinian people.”

The Kingdom called on the global community to enforce international resolutions, support the two-state solution, and take firm steps to end the humanitarian crisis in the occupied territory.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن ترحيب المملكة العربية السعودية بنتائج التقرير الصادر عن لجنة التحقيق الدولية المستقلة التابعة للأمم المتحدة، والذي تضمن حقائق عن ارتكاب قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية لجرائم الإبادة الجماعية ضد المدنيين العزل في قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/L9a6e1cdsw — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) September 16, 2025

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the UN’s conclusions, describing the situation in Gaza as “full-fledged genocide.”

The ministry added that the report confirms “criminal intentions” behind Israeli policies aimed at the systematic destruction of the Palestinian population.

Kuwait called for immediate intervention by the UN Security Council (UNSC), the enforcement of international law, and the provision of protection for civilians.

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية

الثلاثاء 16 سبتمبر 2025



تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن ترحيب دولة الكويت بالتقرير الصادر عن لجنة التحقيق الدولية المستقلة التابعة للأمم المتحدة، والذي أكد بأن ما يتعرض له الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في قطاع غزة من قبل قوات الأحتلال الإسرائيلي هي جريمة إبادة جماعية… pic.twitter.com/H8ziDsJUBA — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) September 16, 2025

UN report details genocidal acts

The Commission of Inquiry found that, since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces committed four of the five acts constituting genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention:

Killing members of a group

Inflicting serious bodily or mental harm

Creating conditions leading to physical destruction

Imposing measures intended to prevent births

The report confirmed that these actions were carried out with demonstrable intent.

Commission Chair Navi Pillay said that Israel failed to prevent genocide or hold perpetrators accountable.

She called on all nations to meet their legal obligations by acting to stop the crimes and ensure prosecution under international law.

"The goal of the #Israeli government is abundantly clear. As we continue to witness the destruction of Palestinians in #Gaza, the commission finds it is genocide," @UN Commission of Inquiry chair Navi Pillay told reporters in Geneva today. pic.twitter.com/ekcuA5o6LA — UN Human Rights Council Investigative Bodies (@uninvhrc) September 16, 2025

According to Palestinian officials, nearly 65,000 people — most of them women and children — have been killed in Gaza since October 2023 as a result of Israeli military operations.