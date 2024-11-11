Saudi Arabia launches first AI human travel companion ‘SARA’

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Authority recently launched SARA, a cutting edge artificial intelligence (AI) digital human, to serve as a brand ambassador, travel companion, and personal concierge for Kingdom’s tourism.

The Kingdom has claimed that SARA is the first digital human travel companion developed for a national tourism board, setting a new standard in the industry.

The tourism authority showcased SARA to visitors as a beta version in the Saudi Pavilion at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

SARA AI in The Saudi Land at WTM London. Photo: Saudi Tourism

Utilizing the latest advancements in generative AI, SARA will showcase Saudi’s innovative tourism approach, enhancing tourist understanding and engagement through engaging, interactive content.

SARA offers a superior interactive experience compared to basic AI chatbots, utilizing intent, contextual understanding, and learning from previous questions.

She is portrayed as a young Saudi national, embodying the spirit of hospitality and curiosity that defines Saudi culture. Passionate about her homeland, she has explored every corner, from the ancient ruins of AlUla to the vibrant markets of Jeddah.

SARA was designed with human-centered principles, incorporating cultural immersion and user feedback to cater to diverse audiences, capturing the essence of Saudi life.

This initiative aligns with the Saudi Tourism Authority’s strategy to enhance digital tourism by utilizing advanced AI technology to attract global visitors and enhance travel experiences.