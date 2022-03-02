Saudi Arabia launches first virtual hospital in Middle East, largest in world

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ministry of health has launched the first of its kind Virtual Health Hospital in the Middle East, under the name SEHA Virtual Hospital (SVH) and largest in the world in terms of the number of hospitals it serves.

The hospital was inaugurated on Monday by Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel with Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Al-Sawaha in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi health minister Fahad Aljalajel (C) inaugurating SEHA Virtual Hospital accompanied by communications minister Abdullah Alswaha (R) and Ahmed Alsuwaiyan (L) governor of the Digital Government Authority. Photo: SPA/Twitter

The hospital uses the latest innovative technologies to provide specialized services and support health facilities throughout the Kingdom.

It aims to promote virtual health care, achieve innovation in the health sector, develop resources, achieve sustainability, and achieve institutional excellence.

The hospital accommodates about 500,000 beneficiaries per year, and offers 12 specialities and 35 sub-specialities, as well as in cooperation with a network of more than 130 hospitals and a number of rare specialities, which makes it the largest of its kind worldwide.

بامتداد يصل لكافة مناطق المملكة، وتحقيق للرعاية الصحية للجميع، يأتي #مستشفى_صحة_الافتراضي ليقدم خدماته التخصصية🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/suK9LwHCNR — وزارة الصحة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) February 28, 2022

SVH allows patients to visit their local hospitals and attend a real-time live video clinical session with top specialists from across the kingdom. During the session, vital signs can be shared for the moment, while tests and x-rays can also be taken and shared with the network of specialists.

The services provided by the hospital include emergency and critical consultations, specialized clinics, multidisciplinary committees, supportive medical services, and 24/7 home care services.

It also includes the virtual service for patients with electroencephalography (EEG), stroke patients’ care, ICUs, and the virtual radiology service.

خدمات #مستشفى_صحة_الافتراضي تصل للمنشآت الصحية حول المملكة عن بعد ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/61fyXib1hI — وزارة الصحة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) February 28, 2022

Saudi minister Fahd Al-Jalajel stressed that the hospital would make it easier for the citizens to obtain timely consultations.

The launch of the SEHA Virtual Hospital comes in line with achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, as it is one of the priority initiatives in the health sector transformation program that serves the vision, enhances virtual medicine applications in health authorities, and provides the best virtual health services in the service of citizens, and harnessing the latest care technologies.