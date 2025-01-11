Saudi Arabia launches football experience for visually impaired fans

In a significant development, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) Ministry of Sport has taken a step towards inclusive sports experiences by launching innovative initiatives during the Spanish Super Cup in Jeddha specifically catering to visually impaired football fans.

The initiative will provide visually impaired fans with an interactive board featuring tactile indicators that track ball movement in realtime. Comprehensive audio descriptions will offer a live and detailed commentary of the matches, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The visually impaired football fans will receive free tickets and designated seating and their companions, ensuring they can fully enjoy the atmosphere and excitement of the event.

Also Read Saudi Crown Prince named most influential Arab leader for fourth consecutive year

“This initiative aligns with the Kingdom’s vision to host major international football tournaments in the coming years and demonstrates STC Group’s dedication to inclusivity and social sustainability,” said Saudi Telecom Company STC’s press release.

By utilizing innovative technologies to serve the community, STC “reaffirms its commitment to creating a more inclusive and sustainable future for all,” it added.