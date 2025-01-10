Saudi Crown Prince named most influential Arab leader for fourth consecutive year

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been named the most influential Arab leader of 2024, according to an online poll conducted by Arabic news channel Russia Today (RT).

The poll, which ran from December 23, 2024, to January 8, 2025, saw the Saudi Crown Prince receive 16,998 votes, constituting 54.54 percent of the 31,166 total votes.

This marks the fourth consecutive year the Saudi leader has secured the top position in RT’s annual poll.

Taking second place was the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who received 3,416 votes, equivalent to 10.96 percent of the total votes.

Meanwhile, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune claimed third place with 1,785 votes, representing 5.73 percent of the participants’ votes.

In the 2023 poll, the Saudi Crown Prince had won with 366,403 votes out of a total of 530,399 votes.

RT Arabic reported a decline in total votes this year, attributing the drop to restrictions imposed by Western authorities on the channel and its social media accounts due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.