Saudi Arabia launches ‘New Muslim’ card for people embracing Islam

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has launched a digital ‘New Muslim’ card service for people embracing Islam, marking a new step in the Kingdom’s digital transformation drive under Saudi Vision 2030.

The service was launched by Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Dr Abdullatif Al Alsheikh at the ministry’s headquarters as part of efforts to enhance digital government services and improve the quality of services provided to beneficiaries.

The initiative automates every stage of the process of declaring Islam, replacing manual procedures with a fully digital system designed to make the process faster and more efficient.

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Once an application is approved, the digital card is issued instantly and becomes available through the Tawakkalna application. The service is integrated with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), allowing users to access and verify their card securely.

According to the ministry, the project is intended to improve the quality of services while strengthening the accuracy of official records through a unified digital platform.

The initiative also supports better planning and decision-making by improving data quality and generating accurate reports and statistics.

His Excellency the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al Alsheikh, inaugurated today, Sunday, 12 Safar 1448 AH, at his office in Riyadh, the new digital “New Muslim Card” service.



The service automates the entire process of embracing Islam… pic.twitter.com/l8UUPHAdtJ — Ministry of Islamic Affairs 🇸🇦 (@Saudi_MoiaEN) July 26, 2026

Each digital card features a unique QR code, enabling instant verification of its authenticity and confirming that it has been officially issued by the competent authority.

The launch forms part of the ministry’s broader digital transformation strategy aimed at enhancing public services and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.