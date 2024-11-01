Saudi Arabia launches new shipping route ‘Arabian Gulf-India’

Folk Maritime Services Company, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), recently launched a new regional shipping route, “India-Arabian Gulf Service.”

The shipping route connecting key GCC ports, including Dammam and Umm Qasr, with two major commercial ports in India, Nhava Sheva and Mundra.

The new service departing from Dammam is the “Asterius,” a vessel with a capacity of 1,827 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The service, initially beginning as a 14-day service, will gradually ramp up to become weekly call by December.

The new route aims to enhance trade ties with India, facilitate the movement of consumer goods, petrochemicals, and essential commodities, and foster strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India.

Commenting on the launch of the new route, Paul Hestback, CEO of Folk Maritime, said, “We are delighted to launch our new service to the Arabian Gulf, which fills a key gap in the logistics supply chain and supports our mission to connect the world’s leading ports, industries and shipping lines.”

The opening of this route aligns with Vision 2030’s goal of establishing Dammam as a global logistics center, enhancing its strategic position and a significant achievement for Folk Maritime Company.