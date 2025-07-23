Saudi Arabia launches pilot phase of its first self-driving taxi service

Taxis equipped with artificial intelligence will operate along seven key routes across Riyadh.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd July 2025 8:12 pm IST
A self-driving electric taxi with TGA and Uber logos parked at a charging station in Riyadh during Saudi Arabia’s pilot launch.
One of Saudi Arabia’s self-driving taxis seen at a charging point in Riyadh as part of the pilot phase launch. Photo: @SaudiProject/X

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has officially launched the pilot phase of its first self-driving taxi service in Riyadh, a key milestone in the Kingdom’s efforts to modernise urban transport and accelerate the shift towards smart mobility under Vision 2030.

The launch, overseen on Wednesday, July 23, by Eng Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Transport General Authority (TGA), marks a shift towards intelligent urban mobility. It brings together key public agencies and international technology firms, including Uber, WeRide, and AiDriver.

Taxis equipped with artificial intelligence will operate along seven key routes, including King Khalid International Airport and high-traffic routes. Each taxi will carry a safety officer to assess functionality in real-world conditions throughout the 12-month trial.

The taxis will cover 13 designated stations and reach speeds of up to 100 km/h, offering service across key city arteries. The routes have been selected based on their strategic relevance to Riyadh’s traffic flow, population density, and transport demand.

The initiative aligns with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to enhance efficiency, reduce emissions, and encourage the adoption of emerging technologies. It also reinforces Saudi Arabia’s goal of positioning itself as a regional leader in smart mobility.

During the ceremony, Al-Jasser highlighted the importance of integrated systems, digital transformation, and sustainable development in building a next-generation transport infrastructure.

He noted that the project is a practical model of collaboration between government entities and private firms focused on delivering user-centric mobility solutions.

