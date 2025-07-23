Saudi Arabia launches pilot phase of its first self-driving taxi service

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has officially launched the pilot phase of its first self-driving taxi service in Riyadh, a key milestone in the Kingdom’s efforts to modernise urban transport and accelerate the shift towards smart mobility under Vision 2030.

The launch, overseen on Wednesday, July 23, by Eng Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Transport General Authority (TGA), marks a shift towards intelligent urban mobility. It brings together key public agencies and international technology firms, including Uber, WeRide, and AiDriver.

وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية يدشن المرحلة الأولى لتشغيل المركبات ذاتية القيادة في الرياض، والتي تشمل #مطار_الملك_خالد_الدولي والطرق السريعة ووجهات وسط المدينة، مع وجود مسؤول أمان داخل كل مركبة لضمان السلامة ومتابعة أداء الأنظمة الذكية pic.twitter.com/E7QYhOAuzO — مشاريع السعودية (@SaudiProject) July 23, 2025

Taxis equipped with artificial intelligence will operate along seven key routes, including King Khalid International Airport and high-traffic routes. Each taxi will carry a safety officer to assess functionality in real-world conditions throughout the 12-month trial.

The taxis will cover 13 designated stations and reach speeds of up to 100 km/h, offering service across key city arteries. The routes have been selected based on their strategic relevance to Riyadh’s traffic flow, population density, and transport demand.

يسهم إطلاق المرحلة التطبيقية الأولى من المركبات ذاتية القيادة في تعزيز مستقبل التنقّل الذكي والمستدام.#الهيئة_العامة_للنقل_TGA pic.twitter.com/Xaodwku2CE — الهيئة العامة للنقل | TGA (@Saudi_TGA) July 23, 2025

The initiative aligns with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to enhance efficiency, reduce emissions, and encourage the adoption of emerging technologies. It also reinforces Saudi Arabia’s goal of positioning itself as a regional leader in smart mobility.

During the ceremony, Al-Jasser highlighted the importance of integrated systems, digital transformation, and sustainable development in building a next-generation transport infrastructure.

He noted that the project is a practical model of collaboration between government entities and private firms focused on delivering user-centric mobility solutions.