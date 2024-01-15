Saudi Arabia launches Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) on Monday, January 15, announced the launch of the new main stadium in the city of Qiddiya, which will bear the name of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The Prince Mohammad bin Salman Stadium is set to become one of the world’s most prominent and advanced stadiums, incorporating cutting-edge technologies and capabilities.

Upon opening, it is expected to host some of Saudi Arabia’s largest sports, entertainment, and cultural events.

Photo: SPA

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium is set to be constructed in Qiddiya, located 40 minutes from Riyadh, on the 200-meter-high peak of Mount Tuwaiq.

The 45-000 seat multi-functional stadium is set to serve as the home for Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal clubs, hosting numerous significant local and international football competitions, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The site is being proposed as a potential venue for hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup matches, which the Kingdom recently won to host.

It is also poised to host some of the region’s biggest sports events including the Saudi King Cup, the Asian Cup and possibly the 2034 Asian Games.

Populous, a global architectural firm, has designed the world’s first fully integrated stadium featuring a retractable roof, pitch, and LED wall.

The LED wall will serve as a portal for live event broadcasts, high-definition films, and laser shows, providing an immersive experience and revealing Qiddiya City views when not activated.

QIC plans to revolutionize traditional stadium experiences with an immersive design and unique technological features, aiming to attract visitors worldwide.

Unique technologies include foldable floor, ceiling, and upper wall, offering charming views of lower city, including Six Flags Qiddiya City and water park.

Photo: SPA

Commenting on the launch, Managing Director of QIC, Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Daoud, said, “Qiddiya aims to become a global sports, entertainment, and cultural hub, featuring Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium and advanced technology for world-class events and competitions, showcasing its beautiful location on Tuwaiq Mountain.”

The venue will host year-round events in climate-controlled facilities, reducing energy consumption through an eco-friendly cooling lake built under the stadium.

The lake will utilize rainwater captured from the stadium and surrounding area to pre-cool the air conditioning system.

The stadium is expected to attract 7.6 million annual visitors, contributing significantly to Vision 2030’s goals of a vibrant society, thriving economy, and ambitious nation.