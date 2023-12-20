Saudi Arabia launches world’s first gaming & esports district

The district aims to attract up to 10 million annual visits.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 20th December 2023 12:03 pm IST
Saudi Arabia launches world’s first gaming and esports district
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: In a groundbreaking step, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the launch of the world’s first multi-use gaming and esports district within the city of Qiddiya.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The district aims to attract up to 10 million annual visits and strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global centre for gaming and e-sports.

Also Read
Makkah among world’s top 100 cities to visit

The project will encompass a 500,000 square meters district with massive gaming arenas, software development headquarters, and retail and entertainment outlets upon completion.

MS Education Academy

It will consist of four state-of-the-art esports venues, centered around a main stadium with a 73,000-seat capacity and the world’s largest indoor LED screen.

Here’s a look

Photo: SPA
Photo: SPA
Photo: SPA
Photo: SPA
Photo: SPA
Photo: SPA

One of the venue, which will accommodate 5,300 seats, is set to become one of the world’s three largest esports stadiums.

The district is set to host up to 25 global esports clubs for living, training, and competition.

It will welcome leaders of the gaming and esports sector, and will provide regional headquarters to more than 30 leading video games development companies, the report added.

Abdullah bin Nasser Aldawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company, said, “The gaming and esports sector is one of the fastest growing, and we can see the ambitious plans of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to advance it.”

“Our role will be to host major events and tournaments by developing the infrastructure so that Qiddiya City can invite the world to live, learn and compete in gaming and esports.”

Also Read
Saudi Arabia plans to build first opera house in Riyadh

“The gaming and esports district in Qiddiya City is not only for esports professionals but rather for gaming enthusiasts of all levels and ages,” he added.

The District is in line with the National Strategy for Gaming and Esports, aiming to establish the Kingdom as a global hub by 2030.

The development is also part of a larger plan to make Qiddiya City a top destination for entertainment, sports, and culture, leveraging the universal appeal of play.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 20th December 2023 12:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button