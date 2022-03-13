Saudi Arabia launches project to aid Syrian orphans in Jordan

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Saturday has launched a project for the care of Syrian orphans in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSrelief has expressed his happiness at launching the project in Jordan to improve people’s lives, providing them with psychological support and fostering social solidarity and economic security.

Al-Rabeeah has distributed school bags and gifts to orphaned students in Irbid province, as well as 22 electric chairs to Syrians with disabilities.

Photo:SPA

During the project, care and all services will be provided to sponsor orphans and their families in Irbid governorate for a full year, benefiting 56 families, including 40 Syrian families and 16 Jordanian families, 191 orphans and widows benefit.

This comes as an extension of the humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom, represented by the Center, to protect orphans, improve their living conditions and alleviate their suffering by securing a decent life for them.

Photo:SPA

On March 11, Dr Abdullah Al-Rabeeah signed an agreement with the Jordan Hashemite charity organization to provide housing support, to pay water and electricity bills and to cover the rent of the Syrian families with disabilities in the governorate of Irbid in Jordan for three years. The agreement will benefit 22 Syrian families, with 109 individuals.

Jordan hosts 760,000 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Of these, about 670,000 are from Syria, making Jordan the second country to host Syrian refugees globally after Lebanon. T