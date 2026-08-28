Saudi Arabia launches Riyadh Digital District to attract tech talent

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) on Thursday, August 27, launched the Riyadh Digital District, a strategic initiative aimed at attracting international technology companies, skilled professionals and investment to the capital.

The project is part of efforts to establish Riyadh as a major global centre for technology and digital innovation, with the ambition of placing the city among the world’s top 10 technology districts in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The district will focus on six core areas: artificial intelligence and big data, cybersecurity, computing and cloud services, the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain technologies, and robotics and unmanned aerial systems.

The RCRC said the sectors account for a large share of global investment in technology innovation and will play an important role in shaping future economic growth.

Conceived as an integrated digital business ecosystem, the district will bring together technology companies, entrepreneurs, specialised talent and investors. It will provide a technical and regulatory environment for global and regional firms and start-ups seeking to establish operations in Riyadh or use the city as a base for expansion across the Middle East and North Africa.

Companies will have access to dedicated spaces near technology firms and innovation communities, along with opportunities to collaborate with government agencies and private-sector partners.

The Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City has launched the “#Riyadh Digital Innovation District” to reinforce the capital’s status as a global hub for tech talent and digital innovation. The initiative aims to attract top specialized talent, empower… pic.twitter.com/0SUTip9zRO — الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض (@RCRCSA) August 27, 2026

The initiative also aims to strengthen digital skills, attract investment and support sustainable job creation by helping companies build technology teams and expand their operations in the Saudi capital. Regular meetings and open events will connect founders, engineers, researchers and investors to encourage collaboration and build an active technology community.

Minister of State, Cabinet member and RCRC Chief Executive Ibrahim bin Muhammad Al-Sultan said the initiative would help establish Riyadh as a global destination for technology companies, talent and digital entrepreneurship.

Al-Sultan expressed appreciation to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also Prime Minister and Chairman of the RCRC, for their continued support of the commission’s projects.

He said the launch reflected the leadership’s commitment to advancing Riyadh towards a leading global position in emerging and future sectors while supporting Vision 2030’s goal of building a diversified and prosperous economy driven by digital leadership and technological innovation.