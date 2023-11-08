Saudi Arabia launches second phase of ‘Visiting Investor’ visa

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Monday, November 6, launched the second phase of issuing electronic business visit visas for foreign investors, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The second phase of electronic “visiting investor” visas will cover the rest of the countries of the world.

The announcement comes as part of the Kingdom’s broader strategy to boost foreign direct investment.

The visa aims to help investors explore investment opportunities in the Kingdom and will be issued digitally from the unified national platform for visas affiliated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

It can be used for a period of up to a year, with multiple entry options.

The list includes individuals with valid tourist or commercial visas from the US, UK, or Schengen countries who have visited at least once in those countries.

Those who have permanent residence in those countries – the US, the UK or Europeans as well as those who have a valid right of residence for at least three months in any GCC country can also take advantage of the e-visa offer.

“The process will take place without any need to consult with the Kingdom’s representative offices abroad to obtain biometrics,” Mohammed Abahussain, the Undersecretary for the Ministry of Investment for Integrated Investor Services said.

The Undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Consular Affairs, Ambassador Ali bin Abdul Rahman Al-Yousef, said the ministry’s launch of this service is part of the planned reform programmes for consular services, and in line to achieve the goals of the kingdom’s Vision 2030.

On June 8, the Kingdom launched the “Visiting Investor” visa.

The visit visa system in Saudi Arabia enables visitors to tour and perform Umrah, aiming to enhance the kingdom’s openness, development, and economic diversity.

Saudi Arabia has implemented various strategies to attract foreign investors, talent, visitors, and holidaymakers over the years.