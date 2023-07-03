Saudi Arabia likely to expand economic package for Haj 2024

Riyadh: As the annual Haj pilgrimage enters its last leg, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) plans to expand the ‘economical package’ for the next season.

Saudi deputy minister of Haj Abdulfatah Mashat told Al Ekhbariya TV there are talks to expand the package for domestic pilgrims.

The economic package, which aims at meeting the financial needs of Haj pilgrims, starts at 3,984 Saudi Riyals, depending on its services. It can be paid in full or over three instalments.

Terming this year’s Haj season as successful, Abdulfatah Mashat credited its triumph to advanced technology such as self-drive transports, virtual reality glasses and smooth cooperation between various sectors.

Saudi minister of Haj and Umrah Tawfik Al Rabiah has announced the rules for Haj 2024 based on early preparations and contracting.

He said, “For the next Haj pilgrimage, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will decide the nomination of places for different countries depending on the contracts. Each country will prepare to guarantee delivery of high-quality services to Guests of Allah.”

“The country that concludes early contracts will be given the priority in taking the appropriate places at the holy places,” he added.

The issuance of Haj visas will begin on March 1 and end on the 20th of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar corresponding to April 29.