Saudi Arabia: Man harrases Korean band ‘Ateez’, arrested

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Sunday arrested a man for harassing a Korean band Ateez on their arrival at the Riyadh airport.
The Saudi authorities arrested a citizen after he appeared in a video clip chanting “violating public morals”.
A statement by the Public Security Sector, published on Twitter, on Sunday, stated that the security patrols in the Riyadh region had arrested a person for “uttering phrases that would prejudice public morals against a group participating in an event in the city of Riyadh.”
Korean KCON festival was held for the first time in Saudi Arabia from September 30 to October 1.
The KCON festival was held with the participation of 120 male and female artists representing 14 Korean bands, who presented various colours of music, fashion and films specific to Korea, in addition to the accompanying exhibition that took visitors on a journey to learn about Korean culture.
It is noteworthy that the Korean KCON festival celebrates, during its stay in the Kingdom, its 10th anniversary; where it was launched in 2012 in Southern California; to be hosted later in 8 global cities representing four continents, during the past years, it received a large audience interaction that exceeded one million visitors.