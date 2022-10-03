Saudi Arabia: Man harrases Korean band ‘Ateez’, arrested

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Sunday arrested a man for harassing a Korean band Ateez on their arrival at the Riyadh airport.

The Saudi authorities arrested a citizen after he appeared in a video clip chanting “violating public morals”.

[221002]



"The security authorities arrested a citizen who uttered phrases that would offend public morals, during the arrival of a Korean band (ATEEZ) to participate in an event in Riyadh."

– Saudi News#ATEEZ #에이티즈 @ATEEZofficial pic.twitter.com/4mlZLof5pI https://t.co/Lko0IBJPs2 — ATEEZ MOROCCO FANBASE (에이티즈 모로코) 🇲🇦 (@ATEEZMAD) October 2, 2022

A statement by the Public Security Sector, published on Twitter, on Sunday, stated that the security patrols in the Riyadh region had arrested a person for “uttering phrases that would prejudice public morals against a group participating in an event in the city of Riyadh.”

دوريات الأمن بمنطقة الرياض تقبض على شخص لتلفظه بعبارات من شأنها المساس بالآداب العامة على فرقة مشاركة في فعالية بمدينة الرياض pic.twitter.com/NEeVjQ6nQM — الأمن العام (@security_gov) October 2, 2022

Korean KCON festival was held for the first time in Saudi Arabia from September 30 to October 1.

The KCON festival was held with the participation of 120 male and female artists representing 14 Korean bands, who presented various colours of music, fashion and films specific to Korea, in addition to the accompanying exhibition that took visitors on a journey to learn about Korean culture.

It is noteworthy that the Korean KCON festival celebrates, during its stay in the Kingdom, its 10th anniversary; where it was launched in 2012 in Southern California; to be hosted later in 8 global cities representing four continents, during the past years, it received a large audience interaction that exceeded one million visitors.

💚KCON 2022 SAUDI ARABIA @ATEEZofficial SELFIE❤️



에이티즈 진짜 극악무도한 점 : 귀엽든지 잘생기든지 멋지든지 하나만 해야 하는데 박박 다함 (내 힘들다)🤦‍♀️🤦‍♂️#KCON #KCON2022SAUDIARABIA pic.twitter.com/wcGFS1vdDq — KCON official (@KCON_official) October 1, 2022