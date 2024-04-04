Saudi Arabia: Man showered with luxuries after rescuing child

The Saudi car driver who rescued a child by intercepting a speeding vehicle in the middle of the road has been showered with luxury gifts in a gesture of appreciation for his altruistic deed.

Last month, a video went viral showing a man named Abdullah Madloul Al Anzi preventing a speeding vehicle from hitting a child walking in the middle of the road in Al Kharj city, south-east Riyadh. He did so by intercepting the vehicle with his own car.

Abdullah was successful in his attempt, and the child was protected from the potential harm of the collision. Netizens praised the driver and called his deed ‘heroic.’ Afterwards, a collection of rewards was lavished on him.

اقسم بالله العظيم لو استطيع لأعطت هذا البطل سيارة مكافأة له بفعله العظيم .

ولكن أهل الخير موجودين في بلد الخير 💛🇸🇦

مقطع لطفل صغير بمحافظة الخرج كان يعبر الشارع ولحظة مرور سيارة مسرعة قام صاحب سيارة آخر باعتراضه وصدمه فأنقذه الله .. يستحق هذا البطل 🌷 pic.twitter.com/EtMwW1rMx5 — رياض بن فهد الودعان 🇸🇦 (@r_alwadaan) March 30, 2024

Businessman Sheikh Hazah Aba Al Rus gave him cash, a sword, an Arabian horse, and a traditional Bisht.

A notable Saudi business tycoon, Prince Al Walid bin Talal, had earlier awarded Abdullah with a car and a cash gift, while two other businessmen presented him with two cars, a Saudi media reported.

This was not all. The man got more presents, including offers to repair his car, which was damaged due to his rescue act, as well as auto insurance and a year-long fuel supply.

The report also stated a jewellery store had gifted a diamond ring to him and another to the boy’s mother.

Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Badr honoured Abdullah by receiving him at his office.

Abdullah said, “I do not see it as a heroic act, but rather a moral duty for any responsible citizen in such a situation,” adding that “anybody in his position would have acted similarly, considering it their duty to protect the helpless child.”

He said, upon noticing the boy, he preferred having damage wrought on the ‘iron’ (the car) and preventing the child from harm. He recalled thinking of his little son while saving the boy.

Following the incident, a total of 5,000 riyals were demanded by the other driver due to the damage caused.