Watch: Saudi driver heroically rescues child, garners praise

A video depicting a Saudi car diver intercepting a speeding vehicle from hitting a child in the middle of the road has been doing the rounds on social media. Described as ‘heroic’ by activists, the footage was initially shared by local media in Saudi Arabia.

In the video, the driver, identified as Abdullah Madloul Al Anzi, is seen driving his white car down a street where he notices a child walking in the middle of the road. Concurrently, he spots a gray speeding car in the same direction, wheeling toward the child.

Abdullah swiftly intercepts the speeding vehicle, preventing a potential collision and protecting the child from harm.

Abdullah, humbly understating his heroic action, said, “I do not see it as a heroic act, but rather a moral duty for any responsible citizen in such a situation,” adding that “anybody in his position would have acted similarly, considering it their duty to protect the helpless child.”

The incident took place in Al Kharj, a governorate in central Saudi Arabia.

Following the incident, a total of 5,000 riyals were demanded by the other driver due to the damage caused. Meanwhile, Al Anzi has won hearts on social media and has been a centre of admiration for his actions.