Saudi Arabia: No renewal of Umrah visas for foreign pilgrims

Saudi officials have banned extending Umrah visas provided to Muslims living outside the country desirous of undertaking the smaller pilgrimage, stating that they are only valid for a 30-day stay in the kingdom.

During the validity duration of the Umrah visa, the holder is allowed to travel between the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, as well as all other Saudi cities, according to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Covid vaccine verification

Overseas pilgrims must record their immunisation against COVID-19 on the Qoddum platform before arriving in the kingdom, and after arrival, using the smartphone applications “Tawakkalna” and “Eatmarna,” according to the ministry.

After updating their health status on Tawakkalna, pilgrims may reserve permits for Umrah rites at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and visits to the Prophet Mosque in Medina using both applications.

How many Umrahs is permitted during a visit?

Saudi Arabia recently limited Umrah repeat for abroad Muslims to a 10-day interval due to an increase in COVID-19 infections in the kingdom.

Minimum age to perform Umrah for overseas muslims

Overseas Muslims visiting Saudi Arabia to do Umrah must be at least 12 years old and provide proof of immunisation on the health app Tawakkalna.

Interval period during each Umrah

Based on the 10-day interval for performing Umrah, foreign Muslims might do the rites three times in a 30-day period.

Earlier this month, the ministry linked its decision to limit Umrah repetitions to recent COVID-19 measures reimposed in Mecca and Medina’s two holy mosques.

After a seven-month break owing to the global pandemic, Saudi Arabia resumed Umrah in October 2020.

Reimposing of curbs

In response to a surge in COVID-19 infections, Saudi Arabia reinstated the use of face masks and social distance in public areas last month. Authorities also reinstated distancing in the two holy mosques, which had been suspended in October.