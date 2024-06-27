Saudi Arabia offers e-visas to Esports World Cup ticket holders

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will offer electronic visas (e-visas) for ticket holders of the Esports World Cup, which will take place in Riyadh on July 3.

The announcement was made by the Esports World Cup Foundation, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism on Wednesday, June 26.

The Esports World Cup will be held at Boulevard Riyadh City during a period of eight weeks between July 3 and August 25, 2024, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The initiative aims to streamline entry procedures for Kingdom visitors attending tournaments and ensure the success of all international and high-quality events hosted by the Kingdom.

More than 1,500 players from 500 elite international clubs will compete in 22 tournaments, with financial prizes exceeding 60 million dollars, marking the sector’s highest in its history.

Interested individuals can visit the Esports World Cup website for more information about the tournament and to attend its events.

They can also apply for a visa through the “Saudi Visa” national visa platform to obtain a 90-day single-entry visa online.

Visitors to the Esports World Cup will have the opportunity to participate in various activities blending sports, entertainment, education, culture, and creativity.

The event aims to enhance the Kingdom’s global gaming and electronic-sports presence, promote tourism, diversify the economy, and develop promising sectors, aligning with Vision 2030.