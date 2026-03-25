Saudi Arabia offers visa extension, fine waiver for stranded visitors

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced a set of temporary measures for holders of expired visit visas who were unable to leave the Kingdom due to the current regional situation, enabling extensions or departure without penalties.

The step is intended to ease travel challenges and streamline departures for those impacted.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 25, the ministry said it has begun processing the status of all categories of expired visas — including visit, Umrah, transit and final exit that expired on February 25, 2026 (8/9/1447 AH).

Also Read Overstaying Umrah visas in Saudi Arabia may lead to jail, fines

Under the directives, visitors may apply for an extension of their expired visas until April 18, 2026 (1/11/1447 AH). The extension must be requested by the host through the Absher platform, with the applicable statutory fees paid.

إنفاذًا لتوجيهات القيادة – حفظها الله .. وزارة الداخلية تباشر معالجة أوضاع حاملي تأشيرات (الزيارة بأنواعها كافة والعمرة والمرور والخروج النهائي) المنتهية اعتبارًا من تاريخ 8/ 9/ 1447هـ الموافق 25/ 2/ 2026م، ممن تعذرت مغادرتهم جراء الأوضاع الراهنة التي تمر بها المنطقة. pic.twitter.com/YBlDdStbxb — وزارة الداخلية 🇸🇦 (@MOISaudiArabia) March 25, 2026

In a parallel relief measure, the ministry said holders of expired visas are permitted to leave the Kingdom directly via international ports without renewing their visas or paying any overstay fines.

Authorities have urged all beneficiaries to complete their departure before the April 18 deadline to avoid penalties under Saudi regulations.