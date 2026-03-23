Overstaying Umrah visas in Saudi Arabia may lead to jail, fines

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has issued updated guidelines to streamline the departure of Umrah pilgrims as the season draws to a close, while reiterating strict penalties for visa overstaying.

Authorities confirmed that all Umrah visa holders must leave the Kingdom by Dhul Qa’dah 1, 1447, corresponding to April 18. Overstaying beyond this deadline will result in penalties, including fines, imprisonment and deportation.

Umrah pilgrims gather at departure area in Jeddah airport. Photo: SPA

The ministry said the deadline is part of broader efforts to regulate the end of the Umrah season and ensure smooth travel across all ports.

Pilgrims urged to confirm travel plans

Pilgrims have been advised to coordinate with authorised Umrah companies to confirm departure schedules and complete accommodation check-out procedures in advance. Travellers should arrange timely airport transfers and arrive at least four hours before departure.

Officials also urged pilgrims to monitor airline and airport updates and verify flight timings before heading to terminals.

Saudi warns against assisting visa overstayers

The Ministry of Interior warned that citizens and residents must not transport, employ, shelter or assist visa overstayers, stressing that violators will face strict legal action.

Authorities also directed Umrah service providers to report overstaying cases promptly, noting that failure to comply will result in financial penalties.

Guidelines issued for smooth departure

The ministry highlighted the importance of early preparation, including packing luggage in advance and reviewing airline baggage requirements to avoid delays.

Pilgrims carrying Zamzam water must follow regulations, including purchasing bottles from designated airport outlets, ensuring proper packaging and limiting quantities to five litres per person.

Key Umrah visa timeline

The ministry noted that the first of Shawwal was the final date for issuing Umrah visas, while the 15th of Shawwal marked the last entry date. The first of Dhul-Qi’dah remains the final departure deadline.

The measures aim to ensure a smooth and orderly conclusion to the Umrah season.