Video: Umrah pilgrim prays on glass barrier inside Grand Mosque, security intervenes

Makkah: Saudi Arabia’s Public Security said authorities in Makkah intervened after a pilgrim was seen praying from the top of a glass barrier inside the Grand Mosque.

The Special Forces for Haj and Umrah Security monitored the incident after a video circulating online showed the individual performing prayer from a location not designated for worship.

In a statement on X, the Public Security said the act exposed the individual to danger and violated safety instructions in place within Grand Mosque.

Authorities said the necessary procedures were taken and the individual was moved to a designated area.

The footage shows the man, wrapped in the white ihram cloth worn by Muslim men during pilgrimage, praying on the glass barrier while other worshippers were performing prayers normally on the ground nearby, as some pilgrims were heard shouting at him to come down

Watch the video here

An Umrah pilgrim was seen praying on a glass barrier inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah, prompting Saudi security to intervene over safety concerns. pic.twitter.com/8LpFxbnwWD — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 16, 2026

Officials urged visitors and pilgrims to adhere to regulations inside the Grand Mosque and perform prayers only in approved areas to help maintain safety and order.