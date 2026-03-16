Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Saudi Arabia calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on March 18

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court on Monday, March 16, called on all Muslims living in the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal 1447 AH-2026 on Ramzan 29 corresponding to Wednesday evening, March 18.

In an announcement, the Kingdom’s Supreme Court called on Muslims who sight the moon with the naked eye, or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimonies, or report to the nearest centre that can contact a court.

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The Supreme Court expressed hope that those who are capable of sighting the crescent moon will join committees formed for that purpose in different regions and participate in such efforts that benefit Muslims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Supreme Court Calls on Muslims to Sight Shawwal Crescent Wednesday Evening.https://t.co/Lrv4RN3l6u#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/hFiw1B2igS — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) March 16, 2026

If Wednesday, March 18, is the last day of Ramzan, Shawaal will fall on Thursday, March 19, as the Islamic month is 29 or 30 days long according to the lunar calendar. But, if it completes 30 days, Shawaal will fall on Friday, March 20.

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The sighting of the crescent of Shawaal will also mark the day of Eid-ul-Fitr which will begin either fall on Thursday or Friday.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, which began on February 18 this year.