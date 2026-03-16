Indian Embassy urges citizens in Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant

Riyadh: The Embassy of India in Riyadh has urged Indian nationals in the Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities amid the prevailing regional situation.

In an advisory, the embassy asked Indian citizens to adhere to instructions issued by Saudi authorities and the Indian mission. It also advised them to refrain from circulating or reposting videos or unverified news related to ongoing developments in the region.

The embassy said its operations, along with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah, continue to function normally. Services provided through VFS Global are also operating as usual, and consular camps are being conducted regularly to assist members of the Indian community.

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According to the advisory, air connectivity between Saudi Arabia and India remains unaffected. Indian and Saudi airlines continue operating regular flights to Indian destinations from Jeddah and Madinah. Saudi carriers are also running services from Riyadh and Dammam, while Indian carriers have resumed operations from Riyadh.

Indian nationals planning to travel to India have been advised to check flight availability before making travel arrangements.

The embassy also shared 24-hour emergency helpline numbers for Indian citizens requiring assistance in Saudi Arabia. The Embassy of India in Riyadh can be contacted at +966-11-4884697, via WhatsApp at +966-542126748, or through the toll-free number 800 247 1234. Assistance is also available via email at cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has issued additional helpline contacts, including a WhatsApp number +966 536209704, landline numbers +966 12 6648660 and +966 12 2614093, mobile +966 556122301, and toll-free number 800 244 0003. Queries can also be sent to conscw.jeddah@mea.gov.in and vclab.jeddah@mea.gov.in.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said he also held a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss the evolving regional situation.

“Had a telecon last night with FM Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia. Discussed ongoing developments related to the conflict in West Asia,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Had a telecon last night with FM @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia.



Discussed ongoing developments related to the conflict in West Asia. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 15, 2026

The advisory comes amid heightened tensions in the wider West Asia region, prompting diplomatic missions to issue safety guidance for their citizens.