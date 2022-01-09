Saudi Arabia: Only men allowed to visit Prophet Mohammed’s tomb

Riyadh: Authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have stopped giving permits to women to visit the Prophet Mohammed’s tomb, thereby restricting it to men only, via the app “Eatmarna” and only once every 30 days.

According to the Arabic daily Okaz, women can book such visits while at the mosque that houses the tomb.

The ministry said no timings are set for performing the obligatory prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque.

However, for praying in Al Rawdah Al Sharifa and visiting the Prophet tomb, advance reservations are required via the “Eatmarna” app, the report added.

The ministry also stressed that it is mandatory for applicants who are applying for the permits to be fully vaccinated and show a status of ‘immunisation’ on the health app “Tawkkalna.”

This decision comes after the increase in cases of COVID-19 during the past few days, after it reached its lowest level during the month of November, where 36 cases were recorded.

On Sunday, January 9, Saudi Arabia reported 3,460 more COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 578,753. It also reported one more related death, bringing the total fatalities to 8,893.⁷