Saudi Arabia: Only men allowed to visit Prophet Mohammed’s tomb

The ministry stressed that it is required for the applicants for such permits must be fully vaccinated and show a status of "immunisation" on the health app "Tawkkalna"

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 9th January 2022 8:32 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: Only men allowed to visit Prophet Mohammed’s tomb

Riyadh: Authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have stopped giving permits to women to visit the Prophet Mohammed’s tomb, thereby restricting it to men only, via the app “Eatmarna” and only once every 30 days.

According to the Arabic daily Okaz, women can book such visits while at the mosque that houses the tomb.

The ministry said no timings are set for performing the obligatory prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque.

MS Education Academy

However, for praying in Al Rawdah Al Sharifa and visiting the Prophet tomb, advance reservations are required via the “Eatmarna” app, the report added.

The ministry also stressed that it is mandatory for applicants who are applying for the permits to be fully vaccinated and show a status of ‘immunisation’ on the health app “Tawkkalna.”

This decision comes after the increase in cases of COVID-19 during the past few days, after it reached its lowest level during the month of November, where 36 cases were recorded.

On Sunday, January 9, Saudi Arabia reported 3,460 more COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 578,753. It also reported one more related death, bringing the total fatalities to 8,893.⁷

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button