Saudi Arabia: Over 45% of employees worked more than 40 hours a week in 2023

Riyadh: A total of 45.8 percent of employees in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) worked more than 40 hours per week in 2023.

According to a new report released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) on Sunday, December 31, around 39.6 percent of employees work an average of 40 hours per week.

In 2023, male employees in Saudi Arabia worked an average of 8.1 hours daily and women worked an average of eight hours per day.

Also Read Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate drops in Q3 as more women join workforce

The 46 percent of employees are trained on health and safety procedures at work, while 48.7 percent have a dedicated health and safety department.

In addition, the employer provides regular medical check-ups to 59.2 percent of its employees.

Most common risks faced by employees

Standing for a long time, at least four hours per day, with a percentage of 28.21 percent

Sitting on an office chair for more than three consecutive hours, with a percentage of 28.15 percent

Repetitive movement of the upper limbs for a long time with a percentage of 17.1 percent

7.8 percent of employees are involved in the handling of chemicals, medical waste, radioactive materials, or toxic gases directly or indirectly.

6.3 percent of individuals face risks like electrical hazards, machinery handling, or drowning.

Also Read 3 lakh Saudi citizens joined labour market in Q3 of 2023

According to report, 89.7 percent of employees have coverage for basic health care.

Work-related stress has been the most prevalent work-related health issue in the past year, with 3.2 percent of employees experiencing it, while 83.5 percent do not experience any health issues.