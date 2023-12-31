3 lakh Saudi citizens joined labour market in Q3 of 2023

Riyadh: At least 3,921,321 Saudi citizens (men and women) have joined Kingdom’s labour market by the end of the third quarter of 2023.

According to the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) and the Civil Service systems, the male employees comprised 60.1 percent of the total workforce, with 2,357,785 employees, while female made up 39.9 percent, with 1,563,536 employees.

On the other hand, Saudi workers subject to the social insurance system and regulations constitute 68.8 percent of the general total, amounting to 2,696,797 employees, with 1,641,761 males and 1,055,036 females, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi civil service law and regulations reveal 1,224,524 employees, with 716,024 males and 508,500 females.

The age group of 30-43 has the highest number of employees, accounting for 17.1 percent of the total workforce, followed by the age group of 35-39 with 16.3 percent.

The age group of 25-29 had 629,475 employees at a 16 percent rate, followed by 40-44 with 585,734 employees at a 14.9 percent rate.

This significant increase in the number of Saudi employees demonstrates the continued improvement in the labor market and the commitment to enhancing improving job opportunities, contributing to economic and social stability in the Kingdom.