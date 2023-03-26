Saudi Arabia: Performing Umrah in Ramzan limited to once per pilgrim

Ramzan is a holy month for Muslims worldwide, and many choose to perform Umrah during the month. However, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that pilgrims are not allowed to repeat Umrah during Ramzan, and they have the right to perform it only once.

The decision was made to give an opportunity to all other persons who have the desire to perform Umrah during the holy month.

Nusuk App

To obtain a permit for performing Umrah, people can use the Nusuk App. The ministry also directed pilgrims to follow the date and timing as there is no possibility of changing it in the system. If a pilgrim wants to make changes, they must cancel their permit and apply again.

Earlier, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) stated that there is no maximum or minimum limit on the number of times a pilgrim can perform Umrah in the kingdom. However, it is mandatory to comply with the directive to take an appointment for a specific time for performing the pilgrimage, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said while replying to queries.

The ministry clarified that whoever arrived in the Kingdom on a visit, tourist, or work visa can perform Umrah.

Umrah in Ramzan

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah for Muslims, which can be performed at any time of the year. It consists of performing rituals in the Masjid Al Haram.

Performing Umrah during Ramzan is highly recommended by Islamic scholars.

By limiting the number of times a pilgrim can perform Umrah, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah aims to make the experience accessible to all who wish to perform it.