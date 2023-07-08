Saudi Arabia: Pilgrims banned from carrying 30 items in air baggage

The prohibited items will be confiscated upon disclosure and passengers have no right to claim them.

Published: 8th July 2023
Photo: Ministry of Haj and Umrah/Twitter

Riyadh: The King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah has announced a list of 30 items prohibited from being carried in the baggage of flight passengers.

Airline officials have warned the items will be confiscated upon disclosure and passengers have no right to reclaim them.

The alert is specifically aimed at departing Haj pilgrims.

Here is the list

Cabin-baggage-prohibited

  • Knives
  • Compressed gases
  • Toxic liquids
  • Blades
  • Baseball bats
  • Electric skateboards
  • Explosives
  • Crackers
  • Firearms
  • Magnetic materials
  • Radioactive or corrosive materials
  • Any dangerous equipment
  • Nail clippers
  • Shears
  • Meat cleavers
  • Amunition

The other 14 dangerous materials that are banned from all baggage

  • Organic peroxides
  • Radioactive materials
  • Electric shock devices
  • Disabling devices
  • Liquid oxygen devices
  • Infectious biological materials
  • Matches
  • Lighters
  • Explosives or crackers
  • Flammable liquids
  • Compressed gases
  • Imitation weapons
  • Magnetic materials
  • Corrosive materials

King Abdulaziz International Airport urged travellers to contact their airlines for more detailed information on these prohibitions.

