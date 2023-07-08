Saudi Arabia: Pilgrims banned from carrying 30 items in air baggage

Riyadh: The King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah has announced a list of 30 items prohibited from being carried in the baggage of flight passengers.

Airline officials have warned the items will be confiscated upon disclosure and passengers have no right to reclaim them.

The alert is specifically aimed at departing Haj pilgrims.

Here is the list

Cabin-baggage-prohibited

Knives

Compressed gases

Toxic liquids

Blades

Baseball bats

Electric skateboards

Explosives

Crackers

Firearms

Magnetic materials

Radioactive or corrosive materials

Any dangerous equipment

Nail clippers

Shears

Meat cleavers

Amunition

The other 14 dangerous materials that are banned from all baggage

Organic peroxides

Radioactive materials

Electric shock devices

Disabling devices

Liquid oxygen devices

Infectious biological materials

Matches

Lighters

Explosives or crackers

Flammable liquids

Compressed gases

Imitation weapons

Magnetic materials

Corrosive materials

Dear Pilgrim

Prior to LastCall

Get to know dangerous and prohibited goods ⚠️⛔️

During your flight via #KingAbdulazizAirport #ItsAnHonorToServeYou pic.twitter.com/dheKCkLYi2 — مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي (@KAIAirport) July 8, 2023

King Abdulaziz International Airport urged travellers to contact their airlines for more detailed information on these prohibitions.