Saudi Arabia: Over 1,70,000 Haj pilgrims visited Madinah until Thursday

Riyadh: The number of pilgrims who arrived in Madinah after completing their Haj rituals in Makkah until Thursday reached 173,905, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Haj 2023 ended on July 1, and many pilgrims who had not visited Islam’s second-holiest city before the pilgrimage headed to Madinah this week.

Statistics from the Ministry of Haj and Umrah on the movement of receiving and leaving pilgrims in Madinah revealed that the Migration Center received 40,591 pilgrims, of whom 35,855 arrived aboard 945 flights.

Meanwhile, the Haj Center received 2,566 pilgrims, while 2,170 arrived via the Haramain train.

This year, Haj season was held without any restrictions after a three-year hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 27, Saudi Arabia announced that the total number of pilgrims this Haj season has recorded more than 1.8 million, including more than 184,000 from home, from more than 150 countries.