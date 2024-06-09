Saudi Arabia promotes seasonal work during Haj

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) on Saturday, June 8, launched Ajeer Al-Haj and seasonal permits services to promote seasonal work during the Haj season 1445 AH-2024.

The Ajeer Al-Haj service enables facilities to issue work permits and temporarily employ Saudis and residents. It also allows them to post job openings during the Haj season and allow job seekers to review and apply for work.

The service aims to improve workforce flexibility, market competency, offer flexible solutions, and decrease reliance on external labor, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The service is easily available electronically for facilities and individuals through the platform’s website. It has been provided to 924 establishments, and 11,715 permits were issued.

The ministry has introduced a “seasonal permits” service, enabling establishments during the Haj season to secure workers and serve pilgrims on convenient terms.

The number of seasonal work permits issued reached 42,853 for several professions in different fields.

The ministry’s oversight committees ensure that facilities during the Haj season adhere to seasonal work permit regulations and instructions.

It carried out several field visits to oversee facilities and follow up on the work system provisions and regulations in Makkah and the holy sites.