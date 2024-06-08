Haj 2024: First batch of Palestinian pilgrims arrives in Makkah

Makkah: The first batch of pilgrims from the State of Palestine has arrived in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to perform upcoming Haj 1445 AH-2024.

Upon arrival, the pilgrims were presented with Zamzam water, gifts, flowers, and Saudi coffee by the “Trips and Benefits”, an affiliate of the Tiwafa company for pilgrims from Arab countries (Ashraqat) on Friday, June 7.

The first batch consisted of 850 pilgrims out of 8,000 from Palestine who are scheduled to perform Haj this year, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Ahmed Tamar, CEO of Trips and Benefits Company, pledges to provide comfort and facilitation for pilgrims during their rituals, in line with the Kingdom’s directives to ensure ease and comfort for visitors and guests.