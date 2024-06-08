Performing Haj without a permit is sin, says Saudi Grand Mufti

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Sheikhq, has emphasized that performing Haj without a permit is considered a sin and not permissible.

Al-Sheikh stressed that this is consistent with the interests required by Sharia, which was concerned with improving interests and warding off evil.

He called on all Haj pilgrims to strictly adhere to security and official instructions by obtaining a permit and the vaccinations required by the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He said that the Saudi wise leadership and government have implemented regulations to facilitate pilgrim reception, provide comfort, and facilitate rituals, requiring adherence and care for safety.

Al-Sheikh also noted the Kingdom’s commitment to serving Islam and Muslims, particularly the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.

He urged pilgrims to dedicate their time during the Haj to Allah through supplication, worship, and closer proximity.

The Kingdom to impose 10,000 Saudi Riyals fines on citizens, expats, and visitors who enter Makkah without a Haj permit from Dhul Qa’dah 25, corresponding to June 2 to Dhul Hijjah 14, corresponaing to June 20.

In addition, expats are subject to deportation to their home country and a specific ban on entering the Kingdom for a specified period.

Haj 2024 commences on Friday, June 14, following the detection of the crescent Moon by astronomical observatories on Thursday evening, June 6.

On Thursday, June 6, Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, announced the arrival of 1,200,000 pilgrims from all over the world to perform Haj rituals.