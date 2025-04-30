Saudi Arabia, Qatar call on India-Pakistan to avoid escalation

After a terror attack that killed 26 tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam region, India and Pakistan announced a series of retaliatory measures against each other.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2025 8:25 pm IST
Indian troops patrol a busy market street in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, with sniffer dogs and rifles, as civilians observe, amid heightened security following recent attacks.
Indian troops patrol Srinagar market after deadly Kashmir attacks. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Qatar have expressed concern over escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following continued cross-border exchanges of fire.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 30, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged both nations to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and resolve disputes through diplomatic means. It also emphasised the importance of good neighbourliness and regional stability.

Also Read
India, Pakistan urged to avoid escalation amid reports of troops exchanging fire

The Kingdom reiterated its support for all efforts aimed at defusing tensions and maintaining peace in South Asia.

MS Creative School

Qatar also called on both countries to show maximum restraint and prioritise dialogue. The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that resolving disputes peacefully aligns with Doha’s belief in diplomacy as the most effective means to address regional and global conflicts.

These statements follow India’s suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan on Wednesday, April 23, in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam district that killed 26 people, including one Nepalese national on Tuesday, April 22.

Tensions escalated further on April 24, with both countries imposing trade and transport restrictions and suspending consular services, amid growing fears of a potential conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2025 8:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button