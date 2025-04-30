Saudi Arabia, Qatar call on India-Pakistan to avoid escalation

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Qatar have expressed concern over escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following continued cross-border exchanges of fire.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 30, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged both nations to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and resolve disputes through diplomatic means. It also emphasised the importance of good neighbourliness and regional stability.

The Kingdom reiterated its support for all efforts aimed at defusing tensions and maintaining peace in South Asia.

Qatar also called on both countries to show maximum restraint and prioritise dialogue. The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that resolving disputes peacefully aligns with Doha’s belief in diplomacy as the most effective means to address regional and global conflicts.

These statements follow India’s suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan on Wednesday, April 23, in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam district that killed 26 people, including one Nepalese national on Tuesday, April 22.

Tensions escalated further on April 24, with both countries imposing trade and transport restrictions and suspending consular services, amid growing fears of a potential conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.