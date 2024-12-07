Saudi Arabia ranks third globally in tourist arrivals for 2024

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has achieved remarkable success in the tourism sector, ranking third globally in terms of international tourist arrivals.

According to a recent press release from UN Tourism, the Kingdom registered an over 61 per cent growth in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2019, as reported by Saudi Press Agency (SPA)

The continued success in the tourism sector underlines the efforts of the Ministry of Tourism through its plans and strategies and of all the other stakeholders that strive to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia advanced 15 positions compared to 2019 in the global ranking concerned with inbound tourist spending, ranking 12th, leading the upward movement among the top 50 countries.

Moreover, the Kingdom led the G20 countries in the growth of international tourist arrivals in the first seven months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2019.