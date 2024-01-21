Saudi Arabia reiterates demand for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Elkhereiji has reiterated the Kingdom’s rejection of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and demands an immediate ceasefire.

Elkhereiji made the statement on Saturday, January 20, in a speech delivered on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz during the annual summit of leaders of the Non-Aligned Movement countries in its 19th session in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Elkhereiji extended greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the heads of state and government attending the summit.

#Kampala | On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques @KingSalman, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. @W_Elkhereiji delivers the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's speech at the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit.

📄:https://t.co/LTH9zYtJFy pic.twitter.com/9Y5sn182A5 — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) January 20, 2024

He also stressed the need to bring aid into Gaza and prevent the forced displacement of the Strip’s population.

Elkhereiji said that the Palestinian issue will remain a significant topic in most meetings until an independent Palestinian state is established on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

He also discussed the global rise in extreme climate phenomena and the Kingdom’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions through initiatives like “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East.”

The summit was attended by Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, the Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, and Jamal Al-Madani, Saudi Ambassador to Uganda.