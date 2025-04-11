Saudi Arabia rejects displacement of Palestinians from Gaza: FM

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday, April 11, reaffirmed the Kingdom’s categorical rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip under any circumstances.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee meeting on a Gaza ceasefire in Antalya, Prince Faisal emphasised the urgent need to restore a ceasefire in Gaza to guarantee the region’s security and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians.

“The entry of aid into Gaza cannot be conditional on a ceasefire,” Prince Faisal said. “The international community must exert pressure to guarantee the delivery of aid.”

He highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where residents are being deprived of the most basic necessities of life. He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for ongoing ceasefire negotiations and praised the mediation efforts led by Egypt and Qatar.

Prince Faisal’s statement comes after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday issued an urgent evacuation order for residents in several neighbourhoods of eastern Gaza City, as military operations intensified in the area.

In a message posted on X, IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee called on civilians to move westward for their safety.

The Israeli military resumed its offensive on Gaza on March 18, breaking the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement established on January 19.

Since the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, over 50,800 Palestinians—predominantly women and children—have been killed. The ongoing military campaign has devastated the Gaza Strip, rendering much of it uninhabitable.