Saudi Arabia replaces Umrah e-services app from Eatmarna to Nusuk

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Haj and Umrah ministry on Wednesday called on pilgrims around the world for an important update to benefit from the Nusuk application that has replaced the Eatmarna application.

On Monday, September 26, Haj and Umrah ministry launched the unified electronic platform Nusuk to be the new Saudi gateway to Makkah Al-Mukarramah, and Madinah Al-Munawwarah.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Eatmarna application, since its launch, more than 21.5 million Umrah and Haj performers had registered, and it has issued 6.4 million permits to visit and pray at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Changing the name to Nusuk coincides with the availability of the dates for performing the new Umrah for the month of Rabi’ al-Awwal of the current year 1444 AH, within easy and accessible procedures.

The new platform aims to facilitate the arrival of pilgrims from all over the world, facilitate the procedures for issuing visit and Umrah visas electronically, and enrich the religious and cultural experience of pilgrims by preparing religious and historical sites in the Kingdom to visit.

بهدف التعريف بالمنصة ودعوة ضيوف الرحمن..

بدأت #نُسُك أولى جولاتها الدولية والتي اتجهت إلى #كازاخستان لبحث فرص تسهيل خدمات وإجراءات قدوم المعتمرين والزوار وذلك بحضور معالي وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق الربيعة. pic.twitter.com/79UQRMVBYV — nusuk – نسُك (@MyNusuk) September 27, 2022

Nusuk application has many benefits for pilgrims, which are summarized in the following

It helps in facilitating the arrival of pilgrims from all over the world.

It helps in facilitating the procedures for issuing the Umrah visa electronically.

Provides transportation and travel services and learn about cultural events.

Reservation of permits and dates for performing Umrah and visiting the Prophet’s Mosque.

Those wishing to perform Umrah can book packages and electronic programs.

The digital guide provides all instructions in several languages.

Bundle of new services

The Nusuk platform will also witness the addition of a package of new services that will be presented later.

It is part of the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to improve service offerings and the quality of religious experience.

Click here to download or update the Nusuk app for Android users and click here for Iphone users.

Develop platforms and procedures

In active partnership with government and private agencies, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah continues to develop platforms and procedures within electronic solutions and various options that meet the aspirations and capabilities of pilgrims, to facilitate their access to Makkah and Madinah.