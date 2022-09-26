Saudi launches ‘Nusuk’ platform for visitors to Makkah, Madinah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah on Monday launched the unified government platform ‘Nusuk’ to be the new gateway to Makkah and Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Nusuk aims to develop the experience of pilgrims, and facilitate the procedures for their arrival from all over the world, from applying for an eVisa to booking hotels and flights.

Nusuk provides a wide range of services and information to pilgrims and visitors that enable them to perform the Umrah rituals easily.

Also Read Saudi Arabia allows GCC residents to apply for eVisas online

It is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to better the quality of services provided and enrich the religious and cultural experience of pilgrims.

Nusuk launched in cooperation and partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority, as it is linked to the services provided by the Kingdom’s official tourism website “Visit Saudi Arabia” with the aim of enriching and facilitating reservation and communication procedures to provide various packages and programs to improve the experience of those who go to Makkah and Madinah.

Also Read Saudi allows foreigners to obtain Umrah visas in few minutes

Those wishing to perform Umrah will be able to use Nusuk to obtain the necessary visas and permits and book packages and programs electronically.

In addition to a set of other services that will be provided later, including interactive maps, a calendar dedicated to shows and activities, a digital guide for all instructions in several languages, and health information and services.

The Maqam platform will continue to allow the design of Umrah services programs until it is ensured that all its services are transferred to Nusuk at a later stage.