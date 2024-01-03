Saudi Arabia: Residential rent to be paid online from Jan 15; check details

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate General Authority (REGA) has announced that residential rent can be paid only through the digital channels of Ejar platform, starting from Monday, January 15.

The move aimed to ensure secure financial transactions in the Kingdom’s real-estate rental market.

Rents will be processed via online payment channels approved by Ejar-Mada or SADAD using biller number 153.

The decision affects all residential rent payments, and proof of payment outside approved digital channels will no longer be accepted after January 15.

The decision does not currently affect commercial rent contracts.

The authority plans to phase out electronic receipts for payments as they will be settled automatically through digital channels, eliminating the need for a separate receipt, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Ejar platform will document landlord-tenant contracts by licensed brokers, allowing digital payments within five working days after documentation.

Ejar aims to preserve tenants’ rights throughout the rental process, from property inspection to contract signing with the landlord, ensuring regular maintenance and building safety.

Ejar’s digital payments enhance rental processes by safeguarding parties’ rights, ensuring proper documentation, improving transparency, and reducing real estate fraud, the authorities added.

In recent years, the Kingdom has been accelerating its shift to digitalization, driven by global COVID-19 restrictions.

Saudi Arabia, a nation with a population of approximately 32.2 million, is home to a significant number of expat workers.