Saudi Arabia urges worshippers to wear masks at two holy mosques

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has advised worshippers to wear face masks while visiting Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah as a precautionary measure.
Taking to X, Saudi General Directorate of Public Security said, “The mask in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque and their courtyards is a protection and protection from infection with diseases for you and others.”
The advisory comes after Saudi Arabia Public Authority recently reported the detection of JN.1, a sub-variant of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.
However, it said there was no cause for concern, as the variant had not led to any increase in admissions to intensive care units.
In June 2022, Saudi Arabia lifts all precautionary and preventive measures related to combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June this year, around 1.8 million Muslims attended the annual Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia for the first time in three years after pandemic-induced restrictions were lifted.
