Saudi Arabia urges worshippers to wear masks at two holy mosques

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has advised worshippers to wear face masks while visiting Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah as a precautionary measure.

Taking to X, Saudi General Directorate of Public Security said, “The mask in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque and their courtyards is a protection and protection from infection with diseases for you and others.”

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Initiative to cancel fines for taxpayers extended to June

ضيف الرحمن ..

لبس الكمامة في المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي الشريف وساحاتهما وقاية وحماية من العدوى بالأمراض لك وللآخرين.#الوقاية_أمان pic.twitter.com/FGCTR5gBhR — الأمن العام (@security_gov) December 30, 2023

The advisory comes after Saudi Arabia Public Authority recently reported the detection of JN.1, a sub-variant of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

However, it said there was no cause for concern, as the variant had not led to any increase in admissions to intensive care units.

Also Read 3 lakh Saudi citizens joined labour market in Q3 of 2023

In June 2022, Saudi Arabia lifts all precautionary and preventive measures related to combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June this year, around 1.8 million Muslims attended the annual Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia for the first time in three years after pandemic-induced restrictions were lifted.

.