Saudi Arabia announces detection of new COVID-19 variant JN.1

Public Health Authority (Weqya) said that the speed of spread of the mutant locally reached 36 percent.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st December 2023 1:47 am IST
Saudi Arabia announces detection of new COVID-19 variant JN.1
JN.1

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, December 20, announced the detection of JN.1, a sub-variant of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

Taking to X, the Kingdom’s Public Health Authority (Weqya) said that the speed of spread of the mutant locally reached 36 percent, indicating that this was not accompanied by any increase in intensive care admissions, and there is nothing of concern.

The authority confirmed that the JN.1 variant is considered one of the branching variants of COVID-19, and that the effectiveness of immunization with the developed COVID-19 vaccine exists, and there is no reason for concern and there is no need to apply strict measures.

It urged everyone to take information from reliable official sources.

What is the JN.1 COVID variant?

The JN.1 variant, a descendant of the BA. 2.86 variant, carries over 30 mutations in the spike protein.

World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, December 19, classified the JN.1 strain of COVOD-19 as a “variant of interest”.

The variant is more contagious than other current ones, with cases reported in India, China, the US, and Singapore.

The organization said the current vaccines are expected to continue providing protection against severe disease and death from JN.1 and other COVID variants.

Common symptoms of JN.1

  • Fever
  • Runny nose
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Abdominal pain and diarrhoea

WHO advises

  • Wear a mask in crowded, enclosed areas
  • Cover up coughs and sneezes
  • Clean your hands regularly
  • Stay informed about COVID and flu vaccinations, especially for those who are vulnerable.
  • If you are feeling ill, it is recommended to stay home.
  • If you experience any symptoms, it is recommended that you undergo a thorough examination.

