Saudi Arabia leads top five countries with skilled Indian workers

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has emerged as the top destination for skilled Indian workers between April 2022 and December 2023, according to the Indian minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

An approximate number of 13,944 Indians trained at Skill India International Centres (SIIC) secured jobs in the Kingdom, Chandrasekhar informed the Indian Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session, the Business Standard reported.

Also Read Saudi Arabia launches unified platform for visas including Haj, Umrah

He added that a total of 25,300 candidates got employment abroad during the period. After Saudi Arabia, Qatar came second with 3,646 skilled employed Indians.

Here are top five countries where skilled Indian workers placed

Country Skilled Indian workers Saudi Arabia 13,944 Qatar 3,646 United Arab Emirates (UAE) 2,832 United Kingdom (UK) 1,248 Japan 1,196

About Skill India International Centres

SIIC provide top-notch training to Indian youth, catering to the demand of international employers in UAE, Canada, Australia, and other GCC regions.

SIIC will establish a robust network of partnering organizations and overseas recruiters to facilitate the supply of skilled and certified workforces globally.

Also Read Makkah among world’s top 100 cities to visit

Partnering organizations will collaborate with NSDCI to aggregate overseas market demand, offering services like mobilization, counselling, skill training, pre-departure orientation, foreign language training, placement, and immigration support.

Currently, there are two SIICs in Varanasi and Bhubaneswar.

India aims to become a global skill hub, with 30 SIIC planned to enhance its workforce’s training and competence to meet international standards.