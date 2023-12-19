Saudi Arabia launches unified platform for visas including Haj, Umrah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Tuesday, December 19, announced the launch of a unified visa platform called ‘KSA VISA’ to facilitate visa application procedures.

This comes as part of the Kingdom’s plan to support tourism in the coming years.

During the Digital Government Forum (DGF), Abdul Hadi Al-Mansouri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Executive Affairs, said that the platform is connected to over 30 agencies, ministries, and the private sector, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The platform will facilitate the procedures for obtaining various types of visas, including Haj, Umrah, tourism, or work.

It will empower over 50 government agencies and private sector companies by automating visa issuance procedures and improving visitor experience.

The platform is a smart search engine that provides quick information on available visas, offering a unified reference for understanding visa requirements and application procedures.

The platform provides an updated personal file for visitors, enabling easier visa applications and re-applications.

The launch of a new Saudi platform aligns with Gulf Cooperation Council countries’ efforts to establish a unified tourist visa, approved at the Doha summit.