Pics of Saudi Prince’s 80 falcons on flight resurface on net

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th December 2023 8:50 pm IST
Watch: Saudi Prince once booked economy class tickets for his 80 falcons
Photo: Social media

In an unusual sight, a Saudi Arabian prince once bought a individual airplane seats for each of his 80 falcons. A photo of a flight with birds occupying a large section of the plane has resurfaced on social media.

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Also Read
UAE tops Digital Nomad Visa Index in Middle East, ranks 4th globally

As per earlier reports, the event took place in 2017. A Saudi Arabian royal family member had booked every seat in an airplane for his birds, ensuring comfort and security during their flight.

Watch the video below here

Back then, the photo was posted on Reddit with the caption “my captain friend sent me this photo. Saudi Prince bought tickets for his 80 hawks.”

MS Education Academy

CN Traveler reported that falcon transport on planes in the Middle East is not unusual, as falconry, a cultural and historical tradition in the Arabian Peninsula, is deeply ingrained in Arab heritage.

Qatar Airways allows up to six falcons in Economy Class, Etihad allows one or two per guest.

Since 2002, the United Arab Emirates has been issuing falcon passports and numerous travel documents for these birds.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th December 2023 8:50 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button