Pics of Saudi Prince’s 80 falcons on flight resurface on net

In an unusual sight, a Saudi Arabian prince once bought a individual airplane seats for each of his 80 falcons. A photo of a flight with birds occupying a large section of the plane has resurfaced on social media.

As per earlier reports, the event took place in 2017. A Saudi Arabian royal family member had booked every seat in an airplane for his birds, ensuring comfort and security during their flight.

One Saudi prince took things to the next level for his avian flying companions where he reportedly purchased individual seats for each of his 80 falcons.



Transporting falcons in the Middle East is a pretty common practice. Falconry – training birds to hunt – has been practiced… pic.twitter.com/jDd76NsX8I — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) December 13, 2023

Back then, the photo was posted on Reddit with the caption “my captain friend sent me this photo. Saudi Prince bought tickets for his 80 hawks.”

CN Traveler reported that falcon transport on planes in the Middle East is not unusual, as falconry, a cultural and historical tradition in the Arabian Peninsula, is deeply ingrained in Arab heritage.

Qatar Airways allows up to six falcons in Economy Class, Etihad allows one or two per guest.

Since 2002, the United Arab Emirates has been issuing falcon passports and numerous travel documents for these birds.