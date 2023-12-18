UAE tops Digital Nomad Visa Index in Middle East, ranks 4th globally

In recent years digital nomadism has become a prevalent lifestyle, with an increasing number of visa options available. However, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ranked first in the Middle East and fourth globally for digital nomads in 2024.

This came according to a report issued by VisaGuide.World in Digital Nomad Visa Index list and ranked the countries based on the following factors:

Active visa availability

Internet speed

Taxation policies and tax-free length

Income requirement for visa applications

Cost of living in Euros

Global Health Score (GHS)

Tourism popularity

Also Read Makkah among world’s top 100 cities to visit

Why UAE ranks 4th globally?

UAE has some of the most favourable conditions for the life of remote workers, including:

Taxes— Zero percent

Tax-free period— Full visa length

Internet speed— 256.04

Minimum income— Dh 5,000

Living cost— 917.0

Health score— 39.6

Digital nomad score— 3.65

Taking to X, on Sunday, December 17, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, wrote, “The UAE ranked fourth globally in indicators of digital nomads, outperforming various countries, according to @visaguideworld. This represents the fruitful results of proactive visions, plans, and strategies that anticipate the future, characterized by flexibility and keeping pace with digital developments.”

The UAE ranked fourth globally in indicators of digital nomads, outperforming various countries, according to @visaguideworld. This represents the fruitful results of proactive visions, plans, and strategies that anticipate the future, characterized by flexibility and keeping… — Omar Sultan AlOlama (@OmarSAlolama) December 17, 2023

The UAE ranked fourth globally, following Spain, Argentina, and Romania, and first in the Middle East.

Top 10 countries for digital nomads in 2024