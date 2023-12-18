UAE tops Digital Nomad Visa Index in Middle East, ranks 4th globally

In recent years digital nomadism has become a prevalent lifestyle, with an increasing number of visa options available. However, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ranked first in the Middle East and fourth globally for digital nomads in 2024.
This came according to a report issued by VisaGuide.World in Digital Nomad Visa Index list and ranked the countries based on the following factors:
- Active visa availability
- Internet speed
- Taxation policies and tax-free length
- Income requirement for visa applications
- Cost of living in Euros
- Global Health Score (GHS)
- Tourism popularity
Why UAE ranks 4th globally?
UAE has some of the most favourable conditions for the life of remote workers, including:
- Taxes— Zero percent
- Tax-free period— Full visa length
- Internet speed— 256.04
- Minimum income— Dh 5,000
- Living cost— 917.0
- Health score— 39.6
- Digital nomad score— 3.65
Taking to X, on Sunday, December 17, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, wrote, “The UAE ranked fourth globally in indicators of digital nomads, outperforming various countries, according to @visaguideworld. This represents the fruitful results of proactive visions, plans, and strategies that anticipate the future, characterized by flexibility and keeping pace with digital developments.”
The UAE ranked fourth globally, following Spain, Argentina, and Romania, and first in the Middle East.
Top 10 countries for digital nomads in 2024
|Rank
|Country
|Taxes
|Tax-free period
|Internet speed
|Minimum income
|Living cost
|Health score
|Digital nomad score
|1
|Spain
|15 percent
|Six months
|248.25
|2,140
|673.7
|60.9
|4.50
|2
|Argentina
|0 percent
|Full visa length
|111.23
|2,500
|418.5
|54.4
|3.78
|3
|Romania
|0 percent
|Full visa length
|260.97
|3,300
|539.7
|45.7
|3.74
|4
|United Arab Emirates (UAE)
|0 percent
|Full visa length
|256.04
|5,000
|917.0
|39.6
|3.65
|5
|Croatia
|0 percent
|Full visa length
|109.27
|2,539.31
|686.8
|48.8
|3.62
|6
|Portugal
|20 percent
|Six months
|205.11
|3,548
|618.0
|54.7
|3.58
|7
|Uruguay
|0 percent
|Full visa length
|177.74
|Not required
|812.1
|40.3
|3.55
|8
|Malta
|0 percent
|Full visa length
|188.55
|2,700
|781.4
|40.2
|3.47
|9
|Norway
|22 percent
|Six months
|186.61
|2,977
|1098.9
|60.2
|3.25
|10
|Andorra
|10 percent
|No tax free period
|170.11
|Not required
|736.6
|34.7
|3.20