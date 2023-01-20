Saudi Arabia restricts external loudspeakers in mosques

Dr Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh instructed all imams to remove excess loudspeakers, if any, from mosques and store them in warehouses for later use or give them away to mosques that do not have enough.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 20th January 2023 11:08 pm IST
Saudi Arabia restricts external loudspeakers in mosques
Representative Image

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has issued directives to restrict the use of external loudspeakers in mosques across the country, local media reported.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Dr Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh has set the number of external loudspeakers at four which are only to be used in mosques to make the prayer calls.

Dr Al-Sheikh instructed all imams to remove excess loudspeakers, if any, from mosques and store them in warehouses for later use or give them away to mosques that do not have enough.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia: 211 female recruits graduate after prison training

The minister’s directives come about two months before the month of Ramzan, which is expected to fall on March 23.

In 2021, Abdul Latif Al Sheikh, issued a circular limiting the use of external loudspeakers to only use the loudspeakers for Azaan (call for prayer) and iqamah (the second call for the congregational prayer).

He added that the decision indicates that “the loudness level of the devices should not exceed one-third of the degree of the loudspeaker device.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button